A second person has died as a result of Tuesday’s fiery crash on I-80 at Larkin Avenue. A 49 year old man from LaGrange died of his injuries at Loyola Medical center. The Cook County Coroner tells WJOL that Jugoslav Djordjevic died on September 26th. The crash shut down I-80 for nearly 11 hours. Meanwhile, Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet is handling the funeral arrangements for 50-year old Sami Guzick of Joliet. She died at the scene of the crash on Tuesday morning.