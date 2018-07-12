Cook County Judge Disciplined For Dropping Gun In Courthouse

A veteran Cook County judge will remain off the bench after he was seen dropping a pistol last week in a Chicago courthouse. Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Judge Joseph Claps picking up the gun after it fell from a jacket he was carrying last week in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. A committee of Cook County judges decided yesterday to keep him on administrative assignment, which includes performing legal research and conducting marriage ceremonies. Claps also faces a misdemeanor gun charge.
