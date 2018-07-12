Cook County Judge Disciplined For Dropping Gun In Courthouse
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 1:48 PM
In this July 3, 2018, photo from a surveillance video provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Cook County Circuit Judge Joseph Claps, left, looks down at a gun he allegedly dropped in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Claps has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited area and he has been reassigned to "nonjudicial duties" pending a review. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A veteran Cook County judge will remain off the bench after he was seen dropping a pistol last week in a Chicago courthouse. Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Judge Joseph Claps picking up the gun after it fell from a jacket he was carrying last week in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. A committee of Cook County judges decided yesterday to keep him on administrative assignment, which includes performing legal research and conducting marriage ceremonies. Claps also faces a misdemeanor gun charge.

