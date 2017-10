The controversial Cook County sweetened drink tax is dead. The County Board formally repealed it today by a vote of 15 to two, confirming the action of the board’s Finance Committee yesterday. The only commissioners voting to keep the tax were Democrats Larry Suffredin and Jerry Butler. The repeal leaves a 200-million-dollar hole in next year’s county budget, and Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she’ll look forward to hearing commissioners’ suggestions for making up that shortfall.