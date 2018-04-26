Cornerstone Raffle Held LIVE On WJOL Today

Cornerstone Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization in Joliet which helps people overcome challenges. Cornerstone is an advocate for people living with disabilities, supporting those individuals so they can live and work in the community.

This spring, Cornerstone sponsored a raffle from March 19 through April 26, the biggest fundraiser of the year for Cornerstone, and the winners of the raffle were drawn live on WJOL this morning during “The Slocum in the Morning Show.”

Cornerstone’s Fundraising and Events Manager, Dorian Williams, joined WJOL’s Scott Slocum to draw the names of the winners. Winners are David Darby, who won $2500; Charles and Francine Brown of Homer Glen, who won $1000 and Chad Lipton, who won $500.

Cornerstone supports 1100 people in the community every day.