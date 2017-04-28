Cornerstone Spring Raffle Winner Announced Live On WJOL

The winner of the Cornerstone Spring Raffle was announced live this week in the WJOL studios. Scott Slocum make the call, but had to leave a message.

Mark Stevens won the grand prize of $2,500.00. The raffle is sponsored by Chignoli Auto Sales. Funds raised from the raffle will help Cornerstone make repairs top buildings, purchase clothing for clients and fuel for vehicles. Cornerstone provides services to over 1,140 people with disabilities in Will and Kankakee counties.

Over 550 people people are currently employed by Cornerstone, though many positions are currently open and if you want to work there you can apply online. Coming up their 3rd Annual Art Show will be held Thursday, June 15th at Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Pictured; Michelle Allen, Matthew Lanoue,Teena Mackey