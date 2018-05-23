Corporate Headquarters Coming to Downtown Joliet

The site of the Catholic Charities property on Ottawa Street in Joliet is now becoming a corporate headquarters. Illinois Marine Towing, a barge transport company specializing in barge towing and fleeting service, will be moving its headquarters from River Street in Lemont to 203 Ottawa Street in downtown Joliet. Catholic Charities will officially move from the building by early June. The organization has been in the process of getting ready to move into a different building of the current owner of the Ottawa Street property, John Bays. Illinois Marine Towing is expected to be moved in by early September. Bays has also talked publicly about his plans to open a restaurants on the ground floor of the building with the hope of the building being a major presence in downtown Joliet.