Could Plainfield Central Repeat In The WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tourney?
By Monica DeSantis
Mar 28, 2018 @ 11:39 AM
Plainfield Central at last year's WJOL Don Ladas Memorial Tournament Championship Game held at Silver Cross Field

The winning coach from last year’s WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament hopes to repeat this year. Plainfield Central Coach John Rosner spoke with Scott Slocum and says the win was a first for the school.

This pre-season tournament focuses on the best eight high school baseball teams from Will County. A win will not only give the school bragging rights but gives the teams some momentum going into the season.  WJOL will broadcast the Joliet West vs Minooka at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 29th from Providence. Followed by the 4 p.m. game between Joliet Catholic vs Providence Catholic.

