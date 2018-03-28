Could Plainfield Central Repeat In The WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tourney?

The winning coach from last year’s WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament hopes to repeat this year. Plainfield Central Coach John Rosner spoke with Scott Slocum and says the win was a first for the school.

This pre-season tournament focuses on the best eight high school baseball teams from Will County. A win will not only give the school bragging rights but gives the teams some momentum going into the season. WJOL will broadcast the Joliet West vs Minooka at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 29th from Providence. Followed by the 4 p.m. game between Joliet Catholic vs Providence Catholic.