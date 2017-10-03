Counterfeit Money Circulating Around Plainfield

The Plainfield Police Department has announced that counterfeit money has been circulating around the village. The money has even been found around the local high schools. The money is classified in two distinct groups. One is “Movie Money” which looks real , but has “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on it. The second is classified as “Chinese Writing Money” which looks real, but has Chinese symbols printed on it. The Police Department has asked that if you encounter this money during a financial transaction, please notify the authorities.