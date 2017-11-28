Counterfeit Money Makes Its Way to Morris

The Morris Police Department is alerting the public to counterfeit money that has made its way to the village. The department states that over the weekend several businesses were visited by a duo that were presenting counterfeit $100 bills. The two suspects were described as a tall, skinny, African-American male and a heavyset, short, African-American female. With the holidays approaching the Morris Police Department wants to remind businesses to be vigilant during transactions. If you are presented with a fraudulent bill you are asked to call 911 immediately.