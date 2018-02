The country act at the Taste of Joliet on Saturday June 23 will be Brothers Osborne. They were nominated for a Grammy and performed this year at the Grammy’s. Rounding out the night this year will be Joliet Catholic Alum, Stephen Neal, plus Raelyn Nelson, Chris Lane and Chase Rice. General admission tickets are $11 and front section reserved tickets are $47.50.

Earlier this year, Huey Lewis and The News was announced as the Friday, June 22 headliner act. For tickets go to tasteofjoliet.com.