County Reminds Residents to Keep Pool Safety, Permits in Mind

Thinking about putting up a pool to splash around in during the hot summer days to come?

Residents in unincorporated Will County need to remember before they start work on either an above-ground or in-ground swimming pool, they need to apply for a permit. Will County Executive Larry Walsh says, the permitting process is to ensure residents’ safety and that pools are put in safely and are secured. All permit applications must include a survey depicting the proposed location of the pool and the manufacturer’s specification for the pool and pool equipment. Cost is $100 for an above-ground pool and $300 for an in-ground pool. You can apply online or in person at the Land Use Office at 58 E. Clinton Street.

Last year, there were 71 pool permits issued to unincorporated residents.