Couple Charged in Joliet Pizza Restaurant Robberies

A Joliet man and woman have been arrested in connection with the armed robberies of two pizza restaurants within the city. 36-year-old Jessica Stoppenbach and 46-year-old Uriah Bowie are accused of robbing Papa Saverio’s Pizzeria on W. Jefferson on Saturday night and the Pizza Hut on W. Jefferson on Sunday night. During the course of their investigation the Joliet Police were able to locate the two at Fenton’s Motel in the 2300 block of W. Jefferson. Stoppenbach has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery indicated armed with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bowie has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.