Couple Dies in New Lenox Retention Pond
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

A couple from Matteson died on Sunday after their vehicle ended up in a New Lenox retention pond. It was at 6:24 pm that the New Lenox Fire Department received a call of an accident with injuries. When the fire department arrived on the scene at Laraway Road just east of Schoolhouse Road, they found a vehicle completely submerged in a retention pond. The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital were both were eventually pronounced deceased. The driver was 68-year-0ld Gregory Real and his passenger was his wife, 69-year-old Lana Real.  It is believed that Gregory Real suffered a medical event while driving home from dinner with his wife when the incident occurred. An investigation continues.

