A multiple car crash closed the ramp to I-55 southbound from US Route 30 in Plainfield early this morning. One vehicle was flipped to its side. All eastbound lanes of Route 30 were closed with traffic being rerouted on Frontage Rd. This caused extensive delays in either direction on Frontage Rd and traffic on US Route 30 to be backed up to Route 59. Ramp to I-55 southbound has been reopened and traffic may now travel on US Route 30 once again.

Updated 7:30 a.m.