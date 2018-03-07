Crest Hill Establishment Fined After Undercover Liquor Sting

The city of Crest Hill has issued a $750 fine to a local establishment after providing alcohol to a minor during a city sting operation. On February 8th the City of Crest Hill Police Department and the Illinois Department of Revenue Liquor Commission conducted an undercover sting operation utilizing an under aged participant to purchase alcohol. A total of 19 liquor establishments were visited and 18 passed. The lone establishment that failed was Bada Brew, located at 802 Theodore Street. The bartender was issued a must appear administrative citation for illegal sale to a minor. In addition, Mayor Ray Soliman conducted a liquor violation meeting and a $750 was levied to the establishment.