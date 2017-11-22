Crest Hill Hosts Winter Fest

The second annual Winter Festival in Crest Hill will take place Saturday, November 25th. The event will include live entertainment by the Eddie Korosa, Jr. band sponsored by City Sports and Bricks and Minifigs. There will once again be horse and hayrack rides, Santa and a live reindeer petting exhibit.

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman will be hosting a countdown to lighting the trees at City Hall for the holiday season. The Winter Festival takes place between 4:30 and 7:30pm. Mayor Soliman says last year there was a great crowd and expects even more people this year. There will be plenty of park around city hall including the Chase Bank parking lot.

Mayor Ray Soliman Tree Lighting at Winter Festival in 2016