Crest Hill Man Arrested After Another Ramming Vehicle in Joliet

A 23-year-old Crest Hill man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly ramming another vehicle in Joliet. It was just after 8:45pm that two men were riding in a Hyundai Sonata on McDonough Street stopped at a red light at the intersection with Larkin Avenue. A short time later a Ford Taurus with several individuals inside pulled along side the Sonata and began yelling and flashing gang signs at the individuals in the Hyundai. When the light turned green the Sonata attempted to turn onto Larkin but were cut off and hit by the driver of the Taurus, 27-year-old Jason Yantz. Yantz then pulled into a nearby gas station and the Sonata followed in an attempt to obtain a license plate number. The Taurus then sped off but was located by police in the 200 block of Nicholson Street after talking with the occupants of the Hyundai. Yantz was found inside an apartment on Nicholson Street and arrested. He’s been charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Conduct and Reckless Driving. Yantz’s bond was set at $100,000.