Crest Hill Man Gets 30 Years for Strangling His Wife to Death

A Crest Hill man who strangled his wife to death two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday morning. 29-year-old Cesar Garcia, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August. He killed 22-year-old Laura Gonzalez, on August 25th, 2015. Police officers conducting a well-being check at the victim’s apartment found her body on a bed with Garcia lying next to her. Garcia, who previously had been charged with domestic violence, was disoriented and lethargic. He was not living at the apartment at the time and later admitted to police that he had strangled Gonzalez in the kitchen, telling her that if he can’t have her, no one else will. He then moved her to the bedroom, made some superficial cuts to his wrist, swallowed some pills, and took two sips of a household cleaner. The victim also had injuries to her head and face as well as cuts to her wrists. She had become involved in a new relationship and had been trying to end her relationship with Garcia.