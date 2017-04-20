Crest Hill Man Killed at Pearl Harbor to be Buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

On December 7th, 1941 the empire of Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. The attack led to the death of 2,403 Americans. One of the Americans killed was Navy Fireman 1st Class Michael Galajdik, from Crest Hill, who served aboard the USS Oklahoma. Galajdik’s body was never identified following the attack, he was one of the nearly 400 sailors from the USS Oklahoma who perished on that day that had been buried in Honolulu. Two years ago the Department of Defense launched an effort to disinter all of the unidentified crew from the Oklahoma and apply modern science in the hopes of finding positive identification of the bodies. So far 68 crew members from the Oklahoma have been identified. Galajdik is the first Navy serviceman from Illinois to be identified from the USS Oklahoma. This Saturday, Michael Galajdik’s body will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Full military honors will be conducted.

