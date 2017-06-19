Crest Hill Man Ordered Held on $1 Million Bond in Alleged Sexual Assault

A 52-year-old Crest Hill man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on Sunday night. Tanay D. Caruth has been charged with 11 different felonies including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault with a Weapon, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Kidnapping and Unlawful Restraint. It was just after 7:00 p.m. that the victim called 911 to say that she had been tied up by a man and placed in the back of trailer cab along the I-55 Frontage Road. The victim also said that she had been assaulted by the perpetrator before the call disconnected. Authorities were able to trace the call to a parking lot on the frontage road and when they arrived they were met by Caruth and four children. Carruth stated to authorities that there was no issue. Police however, heard the victim yelling from inside the truck’s cab and discovered the her tied up. The victim was taken to the hospital upon being discovered. The children, who belong to the victim, were turned over to the victim’s family. Caruth’s bond has been set at $1 million.