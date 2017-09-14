Crest Hill Pleads Guilty to Murdering 89-Year-Old Neighbor

On the third day of his murder trial, a Crest Hill man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 89-year-old neighbor. Bruce Gempel plead guilty to 1st degree murder on Thursday morning and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison. As a result of his plea Gempel will have to sever 100 percent of the sentence. Gempel was accused of stabbing Dorothy Dumyahn to death in November of 2012 and then setting her house on fire. He will receive credit for the five years he has already served behind bars toward his 20 year sentence.