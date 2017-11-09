Crest Hill Police Make Donation to Children’s Advocacy Center

The Crest Hill Police Association continued its longstanding support for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center by presenting Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow with a $1,500 check to benefit the not-for-profit agency. The Crest Hill Police Association once again this year selected the Children’s Advocacy Center as one of the beneficiaries of proceeds from its Eighth Annual Golf Outing, which was held in September at the Inwood Golf Course in Joliet. Crest Hill Police Association President Henry Tough presented the check to State’s Attorney Glasgow, who established the Children’s Advocacy Center in 1995 to improve the way allegations of child sexual abuse are investigated. When children make an outcry of sexual abuse, they are brought to the center, where trained and compassionate forensic interviewers obtain accurate statements in a neutral, non-suggestive and child-friendly environment. Interviews recorded at the center have been used to successfully prosecute thousands of child predators. In addition, the center’s experienced staff provides children and families with advocacy, counseling and social services that enable the healing process to begin. For information about the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, call (815) 774-4565 or visit on the Web at www.willcountycac.org.