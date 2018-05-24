Crest Hill to Host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

This Memorial Day will see the city of Crest Hill honor fallen veterans and slain police officers and their commitment, dedication and sacrifice to the nation and the city of Crest Hill at the 30th Annual Veteran Memorial Garden Ceremony. Master Sergeant Andy Kinne, Veteran United State Air Force and current Lockport Township High School ROTC Instructor, will the guest speaker. There will also be a special flag folding ceremony performed by the Lockport Township High School ROTC students. Musical selections will be performed by the Frankfort Brass Band under the direction of Michael Orenic and a pre-concert will begin 20 minutes before the ceremony. Anna Mae Lukancic will be the guest soloist and ceremony should last approximately 45 minutes. Refreshments will be served following the program. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will held at St. Anne’s Church Hall. The Crest Hill Veteran Memorial Garden is located at 1610 Plainfield Road.