Crete Township Man Accused of Shooting Into Car With Women and Children Inside

An 18-year-old Crete Township man was arrested on Friday night after allegedly shooting into a car with two women and two children inside. The car had gotten lost and pulled over in the 1400 block of West Broadview Avenue in order to use the GPS. That is when Alexander Taylor allegedly walked up to the car, pulled out a handgun and then fired into the vehicle. The car drove away but pulled over on Western Avenue in University Park after realizing that one of the women had been struck in the chest and arm. She was taken to St. James Hospital and later released. The investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office led them to Taylor’s residence. Taylor’s landlord allowed them to search Taylor’s apartment where multiple handguns and ammunition were found. Alexander Taylor has been charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Felony Possession of a Firearm and Defacing Firearm ID Marking.