Crisis Hotline “Upper Room” Recognized

A crisis hotline that began in Joliet to help Catholic priests, Deacons and Religious Brothers deal with depression morphed into a hotline for non-ordained people. Founder of Upper Room Crisis Hotline, Sister Mary Frances Seeley says the hotline caught like wildfire. She says, “the remarkable thing is that so many people find us online.” Seeley says, “God finds a way to direct people to our phone.”

January 2018 marks the tenth anniversary of the Upper Room Crisis Hotline. The Upper Room is a faith-based crisis hotline serve people in the Catholic tradition, but their guiding principle is to deal with anyone regardless of faith or culture.

Sister Mary has more than 47 years of national and international experience in hotline administration and maintenance. More than 15 years ago, Sister Mary started Crisis Line of Will County but is not associated with them any longer.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, there will be a mass and reception on January 27th at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the University of St. Francis. If you are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to, call the Upper Room Crisis Hotline at 1-888-808-8724.