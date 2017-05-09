Cubs First Baseman Gives To Chicago Hospital

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has announced a $3.5 million commitment to create two endowed funds at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The funds that will touch the lives of numerous patients treated for cancer and their families. With this commitment, the Foundation will have donated more than $4 million to the hospital.

The Hope 44 Endowed Fund will provide grants on a case-by-case basis for families facing financial hardship due to unexpected needs resulting from a child’s treatment for cancer. These expenses include, but are not limited to, insurance co-pays, meals, parking, rent, utility bills and child care for siblings. The fund will enable oncology social workers to immediately assess a family’s need for assistance, without restrictions on a patient?s age or stage in diagnosis or the need for a formal application. A number of patients’ families have benefited from the Rizzo Foundation’s Hope 44 Fund, which has already granted approximately $75,000 to offset these types of expenses.

Rizzo is a cancer survivor and knows the emotional and financial toll that a cancer diagnosis can have on a family.