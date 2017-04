The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It’s the home opener that Chicago Cub fans have waited more than a century for. The Cubs will raise their World Series Champion banner at their home opener tonight. The Cubs also have a number of special events to highlight the updated and renovated Wrigley Field. First pitch is 7:05. ┬áThe National Weather Service reports a slight risk of severe thunderstorms between 4pm and 7pm.