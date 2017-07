The Cubs organization is urging Mayor Rahm Emanuel to remove the cap on night games at Wrigley Field to allow the league average of 54 games under the lights. The team currently is only able to play 35 night games, plus eight nationally televised games in the evening. Some residents who live in Wrigleyville blame the mayor of going too far by giving the Cubs the nod to put up two video scoreboards, four other outfield signs and play more night games.