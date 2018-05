Congratulations to the M.J. Cunningham Elementary School staff and students, including (back row, left to right) Jaylen Guzman, Julie Aragon, Abran Hernandez, (middle row, left to right) Jocelin Salcido, Brenan Rizo, (front row, left to right) Bruce Salazar, Marlen Carmona, Cristian Guardado Galvez and Natanael Lopez, who donated books during the school’s recent book drive.

Over 2,775 books were collected for the hospital’s new library.