Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will begin his broadcast debut by covering his ex-team’s home opener this fall. He will call the matchup between the Monsters of the Midway and the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on September 10th. Cutler will be teamed up with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis on Fox Sports. Kickoff for the game at Soldier Field is at noon.