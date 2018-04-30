Dangerous Driving Conditions Discussed on “Slocum in the Morning Show”

Unregulated truck traffic was discussed this morning on WJOL.

Friend of the broadcast, Angie Caldwell, of Pink Heels of Joliet, spoke with Scott Slocum of WJOL’s “Slocum in the Morning Show” this morning about the dangers of all of the unregulated truck traffic throughout Joliet, specifically on I-80 and on I-55.

On February 21, Caldwell was driving on I-80 near I-55 when debris flew off of a nearby semi, crashing through her windshield. Just a few weeks later, on April 5th, Caldwell was driving on I-55 near U.S. 30 when debris flew from a car-carrying semi. That debris smashed into Caldwell’s sunroof.

“I looked up and my sunroof was just gone,” Caldwell recalls. She said broken glass was littered all over her clothing and the interiour of her vehicle.

“It was awful,” she said, “It’s right where my almost 13-year old son would be sitting. Thank goodness he was at school, and not in the car with me at the time.”