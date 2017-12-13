Daughtry Coming To The Rialto Square Theatre April 16th

Daughtry, will be rocking its way to Rialto Square Theatre on Monday, April 16th as part of the band’s 2018 tour.

With countless awards and nominations including categories in the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards, Chris Daughtry made it onto the global music scene after coming in fourth on the fifth season of American Idol.

Since American Idol, Daughtry has five albums to its credit, which includes their self-titled debut album in 2006 that made it to number one on the Billboard charts and was 4x platinum. Daughtry’s latest album, It’s not Over, The Hits So Far , was released one year ago.