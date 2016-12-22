David Ross to Headline USF Brown & Gold Program

The University of St. Francis will hold their 40th Annual Brown & Gold program on Thursday, January 12th. Special Guest will be Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Catcher David Ross. The event will take place at the Pat Sullivan Center, and is already sold out. Cocktails start at 5:30pm, dinner is at 7:00pm and the program starts at 8:00pm. The money raised from this even will be used to help fund the 26 different athletic programs at the University of St. Francis. Previous speaker of the Brown & Gold include Frank Thomas, Dan Hampton, Mike Ditka and 10 time NCAA National Championship Basketball Coach John Wooden, who headlined the first Brown & Gold 40 years ago.