Daytime Full Closure Of Jefferson Street Bridge In Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a daytime full road closure will take place on Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30), over the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Tuesday (April 24th), weather permitting.

The bridge closure is necessary for crews to prepare for a bridge repair project.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson Street Bridge over the Des Plaines River will be fully closed to vehicles and pedestrians. A posted detour will direct traffic south on Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52), then east on McDonough Street (U.S. 52), and north on Chicago Street (Illinois 53), to meet back with eastbound U.S. 30.

The Jefferson Street Bridge is expected to re-open by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.