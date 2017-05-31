DCFS Director Resigns Amid Controversy

The Director of the Department of Children and Family Services resigned on Wednesday. George Sheldon announced his resignation effective June 15th. Sheldon is resigning after receiving heavy criticism regarding the agencies handling of multiple cases including that of Joliet Township toddler Semaj Crosby. Crosby was found dead in late April while the agency was conducting an investigation. Lise Spacapan, general counsel for DCFS, has been appointed as the interim director by Governor Bruce Rauner. Sheldon was the eighth director or acting director the department has had in the last five years. He will be returning to Florida to lead a nonprofit organization called Our Kids.