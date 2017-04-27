DCFS At Home Of Missing Toddler Just Hours Before In Joliet Township

The search for missing toddler Semaj Crosby has come to a tragic end. The little girl’s body was found in her home at 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township, last night at midnight. Will County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI gained consent to search the home of Sheri Gordon, the mother of the little girl. Will County coroner’s office will be conducting an autopsy later today to determine the cause of death. The investigation continues.

Will County Sheriff’s office will hold a press conference later this morning. Meanwhile, DCFS has been in contact with the family since September of last year and was there just hours before the toddler went missing on Tuesday. DCFS had prior contact with the family including four unfounded investigations for neglect and two prior pending investigations for neglect that opened in March of this year. The Department of Children and Family Services had been at the home on Louis Road at approximately 3:20pm on Tuesday, just one hour before the toddler went missing and had seen all three of Gordon’s children including Semaj. There were no obvious sign of hazards or safety concerns at that time according to DCFS spokeswoman Veronica Resa.