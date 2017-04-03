Death of Brothers in Braidwood Leads to Police Investigation

A suspected shooting in Braidwood led to the death of two brothers on Sunday night. It was just after 9:00pm at a home in the 200 block of Park View Lane that officers discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Joseph O. Benson and 25-year-old James A. Benson. James lived at the residence while Joseph is a resident of Bourbonnais. Officers discovered a .357 caliber pistol at the scene of the crime. Witnesses reported a quarrel taking place between the two just prior to the shooting and reports stated that a third party had witnessed some of the confrontation. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.