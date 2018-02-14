WJOL Exclusive: Channahon Woman’s Death Under Investigation

On Tuesday morning the Channahon Police Department was dispatched to 25731 W. Bridge Street – Apartment #8 on a report of a gunshot. When officers entered the apartment they located 23-year-old Samantha G Harer, of Channahon, with a gunshot wound to the head. Harer was transported to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. A firearm was recovered by authorities at the scene. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regard this story.