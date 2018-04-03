Death Of 911 Dispatcher From Channahon Remains A Mystery

There is still no conclusive cause and manner of death of a 911 dispatcher from Channahon. The 23-year old woman who worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM was found dead inside her apartment of a single gunshot wound. Will County Coroner has yet to officially release the cause and manner of death. While she died of a single gunshot, it’s unclear if it was a homicide or suicide. Patch reporter John Ferak tells the Scott Slocum show, the death was being treated as a suicide, which he says doesn’t add up.

Harer was in a relationship with Crest Hill police officer Felipe “Phil” Flores at the time of her death. Flores called authorities to report the death, claiming his girlfriend, Harer, shot herself.

Samantha’s parents tell the Patch, they met Flores more than a dozen times, yet he hasn’t contacted the family after the death.

The family suspects their daughter’s death was staged to look like a suicide. Harer was found with a gunshot wound to her head in her apartment on Bridge Street in Channahon on the morning of February 13th . She worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM. Before that, Harer studied criminal justice at the University of St. Francis and was an intern with the Channahon Police Department.

Felipe Flores is a six-year veteran of the Crest Hill Police Department. He was previously placed on administrative leave in 2016 after an allegation of rape.

