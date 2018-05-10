Decatur Police Chief Walks Back Dog Euthanasia Comments

Decatur’s police chief is trying to change the conversation that one of his detectives started about the future of drug dogs in Illinois. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz yesterday told “The Chicago Tribune” that his detective made a “bad choice of words” when he said that some drug-sniffing dogs in the state would have to be put down if Illinois lawmakers legalize marijuana. Chief Getz said local police departments would have to make “dog by dog” decisions if that day ever comes. Illinois law allows former police dogs to be adopted, but Getz says there are some people who don’t think the dogs would make good pets.