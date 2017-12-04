Deceased Man’s Brother Charged With His Murder

At 12:24 am Sunday morning, Will County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. The deputies were dispatched to 1462 Sterling Avenue in unincorporated Joliet Township and found 36 year old Ricardo Perez of Joliet with a gunshot wound to the head.

Will County Sheriff’s Detectives questioned several individuals and developed a suspect. Upon questioning, 28 year old Chris Perez allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder of his brother Ricardo.

The younger Perez has been charged with first degree murder and will have his first court appearance Monday at 1:30 pm.