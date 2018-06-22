Decision To Allow Sales Tax On Online Retailers Could Be Good For Illinois
By Dawn DeSart
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 7:15 AM

The U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to levy sales taxes on online retailers could mean a revenue boost for Illinois.

Language already in the recently passed state budget bill extends the sales tax to out-of-state retailers that do at least 100-thousand-dollars of business here.

Governor Rauner said it will now be easier for the state to collect what it’s owed. He said the decision evens the playing field for Illinois-based retailers. The additional sales tax could amount to 150- to 200-million-dollars in the next fiscal year.

