Dedication Ceremony In Mokena For Veteran’s Day

The Village of Mokena will be honoring Veterans on Saturday, November 11th with a special commemoration. Mokena Village Administrator John Tomasoski tells WJOL that a cannon at the Pioneer Cemetery has been refurbished and will be dedicated on Saturday.

The dedication will begin at 10am in conjunction with William Martin VFW Post 725, The Veterans Garage, Founders Crossing Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and hosted by Mokena Mayor Frank Fleischer and the Village of Mokena Board of Trustees. Pioneer Cemetery is located at Wolf Road and Denny Avenue.