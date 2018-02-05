Deer Rescued from DuPage River in Channahon
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 11:20 PM
Channahon Fire District saves a deer trapped in the frozen waters

The Channahon Fire Department were called out on Monday morning to help with an unusual rescue. It was on Monday morning when the Fire Department was called by the Channahon Police Department regarding a tip, which described a deer which had fallen into DuPage River on the northside of Route 6. The deer was swimming back and forth attempting to make it back to the shoreline to no avail. The rescue effort, which last approximately 75 minutes, involved department personal chipping into the ice in an attempt to create a foothold to which the deer could exit the frigid waters. Eventually a suitable foothold was created and the deer was able to remove themselves from the river.

 

 

 

Related Content

Accident Along Route 30 and Larkin Ave
Weekly Job Fair This Thursday June 15th
Cubs 2016 World Series Ring Passes 30,000 In Aucti...
Joliet Catholic Alumni Aaron Capista Recounts Esca...
Lincoln-Way East Music Boosters to Host Fish Fry F...
Longtime Will County Director of Land Use Departme...
Comments