Deer Rescued from DuPage River in Channahon

The Channahon Fire Department were called out on Monday morning to help with an unusual rescue. It was on Monday morning when the Fire Department was called by the Channahon Police Department regarding a tip, which described a deer which had fallen into DuPage River on the northside of Route 6. The deer was swimming back and forth attempting to make it back to the shoreline to no avail. The rescue effort, which last approximately 75 minutes, involved department personal chipping into the ice in an attempt to create a foothold to which the deer could exit the frigid waters. Eventually a suitable foothold was created and the deer was able to remove themselves from the river.