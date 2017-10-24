Delicious Treat Before You Take Your Seat At Renaissance Center
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 24, 2017 @ 1:48 PM
SONY DSC

The Renaissance Center at 214 N. Ottawa Street, Joliet IL, is offering a gourmet dining option before some Rialto Square Theatre shows. The “Delicious Treat Before You Take Your Seat” will begin this weekend before select shows at the Rialto Square Theatre.

The first in the series starts this Saturday, October 28th from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. before “An Intimate Evening With Yanni, Piano & Intimate Conversation.” Other dates currently on the calendar are Brian Setzer on Monday November 13th from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m., Dennis Miller on Friday January 12th from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m., and REO Speed Wagon on Saturday January 13th from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

The tantalizing gourmet buffet menu will include prime rib, chicken, pork, pasta, potato bar, vegetables, salad and dessert for $24.99. Cash bar.

Make your reservations today by calling 815.730.0454

Related Content

Arrest Made in Channahon Armed Robbery
Arson Investigation of Joliet Township ToddlerR...
Joliet Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting...
Plainfield Elementary School Students Get A Lesson...
Taste of Joliet Draws Record Setting Crowds
Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash on 1-57 in Manteno
Comments