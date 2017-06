The Democrats running for Illinois governor say they’re not impressed with Governor Bruce Rauner’s latest speech. Chris Kennedy, JB Pritzker, Ameya Pawa, and Senator Dan Biss all last night dismissed the governor’s speech from Springfield. Biss called the speech an infomercial, while Pewar called the governor a flake. Governor Rauner used the speech to say he could sign a new budget that includes an income tax increase, but only in exchange for a property tax freeze.