Democratic Lawmaker Doesn’t Buy Speaker Madigan’s Request For Harassment Investigation

The Democratic state lawmaker who says she was pressured to leave her job with Cook County’s sheriff says she doesn’t buy the latest calls for an investigation into her harassment complaint. State Rep. Kelly Cassidy yesterday said Speaker Mike Madigan misses “the forest through the trees” in his call for a legislative investigation into her complaint. Cassidy says people close to the Speaker pressured her to quit her job over a disagreement on a piece of legislation. Cassidy says the message is clear: If you speak out against the Speaker, people close to him will come after you.