Other Democrats Pounce On Pritzker In Governor’s Race

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, speaks as J.B. Pritzker looks on at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. Clinton visited Chicago for two appearances, including a speech to a business group, and she is expected to stump for Quinn in his bid for re-election. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The other Democrats in the race for Illinois governor say J.B. Pritzker needs to answer more questions about those tape-recorded phone calls between him and Rod Blagojevich. Candidate Chris Kennedy yesterday said the tapes “speak for themselves.” State Senator Daniel Biss was a bit more harsh. He said Pritzker used “the same rigged game that the rich and well-connected have played” for years. The FBI caught Pritzker on tape back in 2008 asking former Governor Blagojevich for a political appointment.