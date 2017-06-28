Democrats Push Budget Compromise

With just days until the end of the fiscal year, Illinois House Democrats are offering their own budget and challenging House Republicans to convince Governor Rauner to compromise. The 36-billion-dollar House spending plan isn’t much different from the governor’s. Speaker Michael Madigan says their revenue ideas will mirror those of Senate Democrats, namely higher income and corporate taxes. Madigan says Democrats have also addressed Rauner’s non-budget priorities like pension and workers comp reform and a property tax freeze, so it’s time for Rauner to compromise. The state is facing a Friday deadline to reach a budget deal or lose access to federal highway funds.