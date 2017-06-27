Democrats Show Budget Hand
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 10:10 PM
In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

With a Friday deadline looming, Illinois House Democrats are showing their cards in Springfield, unveiling their budget and revenue plans. Their budget includes higher income and corporate taxes and a property tax freeze that’s different from what Governor Rauner has supported. House Speaker Michael Madigan calls for a four-year freeze, but would exempt 18 school districts around the state that are on a financial watch list, including Chicago. Rauner’s response was to call Madigan’s plan a waste of time and to urge action on a plan drafted by Republican lawmakers.

